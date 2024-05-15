QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,758 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,794 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $29,949,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,954,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 295.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 942,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 704,036 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,678,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

