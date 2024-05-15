Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,439.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 665,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after acquiring an additional 622,253 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,888,000 after acquiring an additional 534,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 110.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 779,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,438,000 after acquiring an additional 409,598 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 64.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,493,000 after acquiring an additional 350,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after buying an additional 262,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE FBIN opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBIN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

