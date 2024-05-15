Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $137,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 82.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $477,451.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,723.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $477,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,723.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirby Hill sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $314,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,280.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,194,167 shares of company stock worth $189,534,784 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.68. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $38.64.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

