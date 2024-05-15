73,358 Shares in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of World Kinect at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WKC opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. World Kinect Co. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18.

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $263,229.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $487,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,888.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on World Kinect in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

