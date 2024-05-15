Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 83,742 The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Wendy’s by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wendy’s news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Wendy’s stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on WEN

Wendy’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.