Jump Financial LLC Sells 84,202 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,202 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.54.

Alcoa Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AA stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.