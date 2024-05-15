Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Cut by Analyst

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.13). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.98) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.54) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $55.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.22. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,564,000 after purchasing an additional 46,148 shares during the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $71,496,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,335. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

