Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $36.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $36.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

