IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.82. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 18.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in IRIDEX Co. ( NASDAQ:IRIX Free Report ) by 92.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 306,282 shares during the period. IRIDEX comprises about 2.1% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned 3.93% of IRIDEX worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

