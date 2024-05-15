IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of IRIX stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.82. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.65.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 18.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
