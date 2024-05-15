SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SIVB stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $597.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.