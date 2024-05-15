HSBC Initiates Coverage on United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

Equities researchers at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target on the transportation company’s stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Up 1.3 %

UAL opened at $55.09 on Monday. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. NWI Management LP lifted its position in United Airlines by 69.6% in the third quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 318.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3,636.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 80,030 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.