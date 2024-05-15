Occidental Petroleum Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $63.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

