Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Privia Health Group, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Privia Health Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Privia Health Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $18.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,232 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $39,908.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,232 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $39,908.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $225,073.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,390 shares of company stock valued at $897,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 623,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at $1,394,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,342,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,005,000 after purchasing an additional 348,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,003,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,092,000 after purchasing an additional 51,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.