Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Nuvectis Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.39). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvectis Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVCT opened at $6.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. Nuvectis Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $124.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01).

In other news, CEO Ron Bentsur acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,242,484 shares in the company, valued at $33,365,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $67,395 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuvectis Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCT. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 142,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,660 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

Featured Stories

