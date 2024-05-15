Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $10.17 on Monday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.10.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 806,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,610.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $726,900 in the last three months. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

