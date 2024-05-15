Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. Lowered by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Li now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MNMD. SVB Leerink started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

MNMD stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $596.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 133.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 92,450 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 28.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 117,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,294. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Further Reading

