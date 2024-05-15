Brokers Offer Predictions for Pharvaris’ Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Pharvaris in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.22) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Pharvaris Price Performance

PHVS stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth $7,994,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth about $22,440,000. Finally, venBio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,919,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after buying an additional 654,832 shares in the last quarter.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Stories

