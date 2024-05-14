Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 1,560 Shares of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.22. 7,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,052. Infracap REIT Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Company Profile

The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US-listed preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs). PFFR was launched on Feb 7, 2017 and is managed by InfraCap.

