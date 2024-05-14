Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,126,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.36. 78,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,147. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.59.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

