Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Masco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MAS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.10. 1,764,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,466. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average is $68.59. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

