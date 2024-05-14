Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 773,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 763,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after acquiring an additional 48,569 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VBK stock traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $254.37. The stock had a trading volume of 165,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,354. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.30. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.