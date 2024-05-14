Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,064 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,037,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,328,000 after purchasing an additional 194,948 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,961 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,103,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,950,000 after purchasing an additional 359,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,052,127 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,075,000 after purchasing an additional 196,373 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $553,811.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,917.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,640 and have sold 221,066 shares worth $4,464,688. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $17.81. 5,957,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,780,959. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

