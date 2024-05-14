Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Raises Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4865 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Shares of TSM traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,294,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,232,700. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average is $118.90. The stock has a market cap of $788.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $83.22 and a 12-month high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

