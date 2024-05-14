First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

RDVY traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $55.38. 479,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,288. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.