Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJUL. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TJUL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.44. 15,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,081. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

