Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $710,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,262,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,719,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.65. The company had a trading volume of 689,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,290. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $252.83 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.52. The firm has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

