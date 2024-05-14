Novavax (NVAX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX):

5/13/2024 – Novavax had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $5.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Novavax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Novavax was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.00.

5/10/2024 – Novavax was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Novavax Stock Up 2.8 %

Novavax stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 56,466,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,635,368. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.41) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,633,000 after acquiring an additional 978,873 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,780,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $7,294,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,376,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 265,250 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

