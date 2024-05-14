Novavax (NVAX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX):
- 5/13/2024 – Novavax had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $5.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2024 – Novavax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – Novavax was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.00.
- 5/10/2024 – Novavax was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
Novavax Stock Up 2.8 %
Novavax stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 56,466,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,635,368. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.63.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.41) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Novavax
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.