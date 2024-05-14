Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 30,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $914,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,586,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,338,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ExlService alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, Rohit Kapoor sold 15,000 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $459,150.00.

ExlService Trading Down 0.4 %

EXLS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.27. The company had a trading volume of 707,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,988. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ExlService

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 347.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 382.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after buying an additional 1,264,529 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 396.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 35,888 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 475.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 26,417 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in ExlService by 388.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.