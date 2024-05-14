A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Sells $694,198.24 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 18,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $694,198.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,399,160.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 571,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,218. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $911.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of -0.05.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRK. Northland Securities cut A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Northland Capmk lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on A-Mark Precious Metals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,413,000 after buying an additional 150,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after purchasing an additional 106,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,452 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 424,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.