B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Director Stephen Sherrill Buys 125,000 Shares

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Sherrill bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,468.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

B&G Foods Price Performance

NYSE:BGS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,752,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.70. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $475.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.93 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1,556.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BGS shares. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on B&G Foods

About B&G Foods

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.