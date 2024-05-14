Insider Selling: Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded up $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.65. The company had a trading volume of 246,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $242.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.37. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.50 and a fifty-two week high of $263.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Installed Building Products's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 55.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 40.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 25.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $229.30.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

