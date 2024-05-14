Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Sells 11,734 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of AMJ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,709. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Company Profile
The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.