Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Sells 11,734 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 14th, 2024

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJGet Free Report) CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMJ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,709. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Company Profile

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

