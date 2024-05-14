Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Insider Sells $2,262,600.00 in Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

D. Scott Pryor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Targa Resources alerts:

On Monday, February 26th, D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $114.43. 1,265,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,842. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.76 and its 200-day moving average is $96.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

View Our Latest Report on TRGP

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.