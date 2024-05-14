Dave Schaeffer Sells 50,000 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,553,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,632,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, March 15th, Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $1,680,632.54.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Dave Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $2,025,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $640,326.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.51. 810,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.79. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. Analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 565,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,998,000 after buying an additional 173,796 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCOI. TD Cowen cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

