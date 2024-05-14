Cosmos Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.20 billion and approximately $118.93 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $8.18 or 0.00013271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00051522 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00019234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.