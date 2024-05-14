Flare (FLR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.20 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last week, Flare has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $7.20 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 40,577,006,619 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 40,516,626,626.228615 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02710519 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $6,121,391.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

