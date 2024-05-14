Tectum 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.39 Million (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Tectum has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Tectum token can currently be bought for about $14.62 or 0.00023709 BTC on exchanges. Tectum has a market capitalization of $107.51 million and $1.39 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tectum Profile

Tectum’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,354,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 15.2761112 USD and is up 8.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,748,154.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

