Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Lowered by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2492 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.