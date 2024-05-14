D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KOF. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 0.3 %

KOF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.60. The stock had a trading volume of 91,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,620. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

