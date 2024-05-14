D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $250,000 Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.42. 771,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.92. The company has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

