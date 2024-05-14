Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock remained flat at $155.93 on Tuesday. 2,427,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.87.

Get Our Latest Report on VLO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.