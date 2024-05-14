Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,425 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 376,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,182,000 after purchasing an additional 367,317 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $445.93. The company had a trading volume of 33,983,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,549,063. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $436.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.51. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $323.96 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.