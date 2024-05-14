Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 527 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $2,611,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM traded down $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,304. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.28 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.81.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

