Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $98.95

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.95 and last traded at $98.57, with a volume of 51395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCO. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Brink's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brink’s

Brink’s Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $32,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth $871,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Brink’s by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brink’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.