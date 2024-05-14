iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.25

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 8613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1,352.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.