SEA (NYSE:SE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,891,704 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session's volume of 6,573,129 shares.The stock last traded at $67.40 and had previously closed at $64.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.08 and a beta of 1.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,977 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,119,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $708,471,000 after acquiring an additional 542,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,219,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,419,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $194,234,000 after acquiring an additional 514,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kora Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,237,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $171,619,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

