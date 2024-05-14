Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,147,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 727,575 shares.The stock last traded at $32.83 and had previously closed at $30.77.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trupanion news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings acquired 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,842,285.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 22,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

