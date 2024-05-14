Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 9.8%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.64. Approximately 510,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 780,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Up 13.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1,251.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 146.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,356,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 585,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

