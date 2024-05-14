DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) were down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.07. Approximately 1,012,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,261,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.95.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.41 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 48,424 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 38,170 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.