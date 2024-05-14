Glencore (LON:GLEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $492.50

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 492.50 ($6.19) and last traded at GBX 488.58 ($6.14), with a volume of 93852227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475.40 ($5.97).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.47) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.91) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 546.25 ($6.86).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 447.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 437.43. The stock has a market cap of £59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,809.55, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,703.70%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

